Telangana: 45-Day-Old Infant Recovers from Coronavirus in Mahabubnagar District, Becomes Youngest Patient In India to Win War Against COVID-19

Representational image | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

April 30: In Telangana, the youngest COVID-19 patient so far has recovered and got discharged from Hospital. A 45-day old infant and 13 other children below 14 years have recovered from COVID.

The Gandhi Hospital Authorities have handed over the infant and children to their parents following their recovery.

The infant has been brought to hospital from Marlu Village of Mahabubnagar district with a complaint of loose motions and admitted into Gandhi Hospital on testing positive for Corona virus on 10th of this month. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Newborn Baby in Mumbai Youngest to Recover From Coronavirus, 51 Patients Discharged in State So Far.

He was just 23-day old when he contracted Corona virus.

AIR correspondent says, the state authorities declared him as the youngest patient recovered in the country.

The country’s youngest COVID-19 patient, a 45-day-old baby boy, has recovered from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and returned to his mother’s lap.

Hospital staff gave a warm send-off to the baby and the mother walked away with a smile on her face and the cheerful baby in her arms.

The Baby boy from Marlu village in Mahabubanagar district came with a complaint of loose motions.

But, he was tested positive for Coronavirus and had to admit to the State-run Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad when he was 23-day old on 10th of this month.

Initially, doctors surprised as the infant’s mother tested negative to the Virus but later found out that the infant contracted infection from his father.

Now the infant is safe and healthy after treatment for COVID-19 for over 20 days.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)