COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Newborn Baby in Mumbai Youngest to Recover From Coronavirus, 51 Patients Discharged in State So Far

Mumbai, April 5: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some good news regarding patients recovering from the deadly COVID-19 in Mumbai has brought some relief to Mumbaikars. In Chembur, the happiness of a couple knew no bounds after their newborn, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, finally tested negative for the deadly virus the second time. The mother, who was also infected by the virus, also tested negative, making way home for the mother-child duo from the Kasturba Hospital in the metropolis. The infant has become the youngest in the city to have recovered from coronavirus. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Across The World.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the baby and his mother had contracted the infection within hours of his birth. The mother and the kid were admitted to Kasturba two days later after the child was born at a private hospital. The father had tested negative and was kept in isolation. The number of people infected by the virus has increased to 661 in Maharashtra with 26 new cases. So far, 32 people in the state have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery.

The FPJ report states that on March 26, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Chembur for delivery. The mother and the child were kept in a special room of the hospital to avoid any infection amid the pandemic. The report states that both of them contracted the infection as the room had earlier been occupied by a corona patient. The woman was quoted in the FPJ report saying that action will be taken against the private hospital for its alleged failure to inform the family that the room was occupied by a COVID-19 patient.