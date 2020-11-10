Sangareddy, November 10: Six individuals died in a road accident after a collision took place between a mini lorry and car at Muthangi Outer Ring Road under Sangareddy district of Telangana, on Tuesday.

"A road accident took place at late night between a car and lorry. The car had hit the lorry from behind. 9 members were travelling in a car, among which 6 members have died and 3 are left injured. The driver is absconding," Chandra Shekar Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sangareddy District said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Car Collides With Dumper Truck in Satna, 7 of Family Killed.

The car was travelling from Bangaluru to Nagpur side. The people who were travelling in the car were from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. "Six dead bodies have been sent for post mortem and later, the bodies will be handed over to family members. The health condition of the injured people is now stable", said Reddy.