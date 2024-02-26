Hyderabad, February 26: A couple was electrocuted in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Burhanpur village of Bomraspet mandal.

Boina Laxman (48) and his wife Laxmi (42) were hanging clothes on an iron wire in front of their house. The wire had come in contact with an electric line on the street, which led to the tragedy. Tragic Incident in Hyderabad: 11-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kite on Terrace in Attapur.

According to local residents, the incident occurred due to some technical problem in the power supply system in the area. The couple have one daughter and two sons. Police registered a case and launched an investigation

