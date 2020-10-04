Hyderabad, October 4: The Telangana government has granted remission to 141 prisoners undergoing life terms on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Most of them were released from various prisons in the state since Saturday. About 30 women were among the convicts granted remission and released after completing the formalities as per the orders issued by the Prison Department.

A maximum of 38 convicts were released from the Warangal Central Prison, followed by 19 from the Cherlapally Central Prison, and 14 from the Chanchalguda Central Prison. Official sources said 26 convicts were released from the Cherlapally Open Air Jail and 12 from the Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad.

Orders were also issued for release of convicts from the Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Adilabad district jails and the Miryalguda sub-jail.

However, in view of the model code of conduct in force for by-elections to one Assembly and one Council seat, the release of convicts in four districts (Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts) was put on hold. They will be released after completion of the poll process.

According to the Government Order (GO) issued by the Home Department, the government had framed certain guidelines in connection with the grant of special remission to the prisoners undergoing life terms and also constituted a Standing Committee under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Home Department to prepare a list of eligible prisoners and recommend it to the government for consideration.

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services had sent the list of eligible life convicted prisoners for grant of special remission. The Standing Committee examined the list and recommended 141 life convicted prisoners for grant of special remission of sentence.

The Governor remitted the unexpired residue of sentence these 141 prisoners, subject to certain conditions.

All premature release under this measure shall be subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The prisoners, after their release, shall appear before the Probation Officer and Police Station concerned once in six months for a period of two years after the release, says the GO.

In case, any prisoner, released prematurely under remission granted, is found to have committed any further crime, he/she shall be recommitted to prison, cancelling premature release order to undergo the original sentence, it added.

As per the guidelines, remission was granted only for convicts with good conduct and priority was given to elderly persons.

Those involved in serious offences like crime against women and children, organised crimes, dacoities, narcotics and terrorist activities were not granted remission. According to officials, the list of the convicts was prepared after scrutinising details of every convict along with their conduct in prison.

The list includes 108 prisoners who were sentenced for imprisonment for 14 years or more with the maximum sentence being 23 years. They had served a sentence of 10 years or more. Those sentenced for seven to 10 years had spent six to eight years in jail. The list includes prisoners aged from early 30s to early 70s.

At Warangal Central Jail, Superintendent Murali Babu administered an oath to the released convicts before the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi that they will not commit the crime again and live with dignity in the society.

M. Bhikshapathi's name was also among the list of convicts lodged in Warangal Central Jail and granted remission. He was asked to deposit Rs 17,500 penalty imposed by the court. Bhikshapathi, who had served a sentence of 14 year out of 19 years, was disappointed as he had no money. However, some officer bearers of the Warangal Chamber of Commerce came forward to arrange the money to ensure his release.

Those released from the Warangal Jail included 27 men who had served a sentence of more than 14 years and 11 women who had spent more than eight years in prison.

