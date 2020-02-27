Telangana Police Constable Kicks Father of 16-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide in Hostel Bathroom, Video of Incident Caught on Camera

Police Constable kicks father of deceased girl who committed suicide (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hyderabad, February 27: A shocking video went viral where a policeman can be seen kicking ex-serviceman who made a futile attempt to stop men in khaki from shifting the body of his daughter to Patancheru government hospital. According to a Times of India report, police informed that the girl, an Intermediate student had committed suicide by hanging from her hostel bathroom with the help of a rope. The girl was reportedly not well for some time and the college didn't allow her to visit home inspite of knowing that she was not keeping well.

After her suicide, her parents were informed and the police transferred her body to a government hospital for postmortem. The girl didn't leave a suicide note and her parents said that she was not keeping well for some time. The father registered a case of negligence against the college. The body of the deceased was kept in a freezer box. On Wednesday, several students staged a protest after reaching the hospital and demanded strict action against the college for negligence. Telangana Girl Who Committed Suicide for Failing Inter Exam Declared Passed After Re-evaluation.

Telangana cop caught on video kicking grieving father of teen who died. Read more here: https://t.co/qJDqob3Csu pic.twitter.com/QCDW2g0pnT — NDTV (@ndtv) February 26, 2020

The student wanted to take the freezer to their college and stage the protest there. However, by then the post mortem was not done, so police intervened. In the meantime, the girl's father fell on the floor in front of the freezer to stop them from wheeling it back. During this time, a constable kicked the girl's father and forcibly removed him. The entire action was caught on camera.