Hyderabad, December 16: Police have registered a case against a headmaster of a government school in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district for allegedly raping five minor girls since August. According to the police, the accused headmaster, who is absconding, forced girls to watch porn videos before sexually assaulting them. The matter came to light when one of the girls fell sick and narrated her ordeal to her mother. Telangana: 13-Year-Old Raped & Sexually Assaulted by Man for Six Months.

The victim's mother approached the police and later it was found out that four other girls were raped by the headmaster. "After the lockdown was relaxed, the two teachers (the headmaster also doubled up as a teacher) were going to school on rotation as regular classes were are not being conducted. Whenever the accused was on duty, he would take one of the girls from their house with him, under the pretext of teaching them, and commit the crime," sub-inspector Anjaiah was quoted by TOI as saying. Telangana Shocker: Speech & Hearing Impaired Couple Dies by Suicide, Records Video in Sign Language Minutes Before Self-Immolating Themselves.

The victim's mother said her daughter had been hesitant about going to school every time the accused called her for a class. After being repeatedly asked by her mother, the girl disclosed the sexual assault. Police said a medical examination of all girls will be conducted and their statements will be recorded too. Meanwhile, efforts are on to catch the headmaster.

"The accused is also from Kothagudem and our teams are on the lookout for him. We will be able to gather more details about the offence once we arrest him. We are coordinating with ICDS officials as the girls are very young," Sunil Dutt, SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem said.

