Telangana, September 11: In a shocking incident, a speech and hearing impaired couple died by suicide by self-immolation in Nalgonda district of Telangana in the early hours of Thursday. According to an India Today report, the couple recorded a video in sign language just before their death. In the video, they mentioned that they decided to end their lives.

Police were informed after the couple sent the video to their friends and relatives, who informed them. Some of their friends on receiving the video tried to save the couple from ending their lives by trying to the reach the location in Nalgonda from Hyderabad via a hired cab but found that they were dead already. A probe is on to find more details about the case and what promoted them to take the extreme steps. Pune: 14-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Him for Watching Cartoon on TV.

The couple identified as Shaik Mastan Ali and N Ashwini were not married to each other. The man was married, but the woman who was a native of Telangana's Nizamabad was unmarried.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).