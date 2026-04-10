A festive gathering in Mahabubabad district in Telangana turned tragic when a 37-year-old farmer died after choking on a piece of meat during a family meal, police said. The incident occurred in Pilligundla Thanda village during celebrations linked to the Durgamma festival earlier this week.

The deceased, identified as Banoth Bichcha, had hosted relatives at his home for the occasion. What began as a routine community feast ended in a fatal medical emergency within minutes. Telangana Shocker: Woman Throws 2 Minor Daughters Into Well Before Dying by Suicide in Mahabubnagar.

Man Dies After Choking on Mutton During Festival Feast in Telangana

According to local accounts, Bichcha was eating mutton with rice when a piece of meat became lodged in his throat. He was unable to swallow or expel it and soon began struggling to breathe.

Family members and guests present at the gathering attempted to assist him, but were unable to dislodge the obstruction. As his condition worsened, he lost consciousness. He was immediately taken to a nearby health facility in Gudur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student of RGUKT Dies by Suicide a Day After Lover’s Death.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s son, local police registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the incident. Officials said the investigation is aimed at documenting the exact sequence of events. The police have not indicated any foul play, and the death is being treated as an accidental choking case.

The sudden death has left the victim’s family and village community in shock. Relatives who had gathered for the festival remained at the house as mourners, while villagers visited to offer condolences. Bichcha was the primary earning member of his family, and his death is expected to have a significant impact on their livelihood.

Medical experts note that choking incidents can occur when food blocks the airway, particularly when eating quickly or talking while chewing. Meat, especially if not properly chewed, is considered a higher-risk food. They emphasise that immediate first aid, such as the Heimlich manoeuvre, can be critical in such situations, although timely intervention is not always possible in rural settings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).