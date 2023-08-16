Thane, August 16: A 17-year-old girl, who left home to attend a programme at her school on August 15 in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra, has gone missing, the police said on Wednesday. Maharashtra: 2 Booked for Beating Up Woman Cop at Police Station in Thane.

As per a complaint lodged by the teen's parents, she went out around 6.40 am on Tuesday saying she would be attending a cultural function at her school as part of the Independence Day celebrations, said an official.

However, the girl did not return home till late in the night. When her parents failed to trace her they approached the Taloja police, the official said. The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons and efforts are on to find the girl, the official added.