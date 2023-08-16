Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two women for allegedly beating up a woman constable at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the 28-year-old constable was on duty at Shil-Daighar police station on Tuesday when beat marshals brought a woman and two men there. The woman wanted to lodge a complaint with police against her husband.

Later, the woman's husband along with two other women allegedly barged into the police station, he said.

The two women, who had accompanied the man, started abusing the police personnel and also picked up a quarrel with the man's wife, the official said.

The constable tried to pacify the two women, but they did not listen. The duo allegedly pulled the constable by her hair, abused her and beat her up before running away, he said, adding the cop was injured.

The two accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the official said.

Offences have been registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the police added.

