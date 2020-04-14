Thane Gets Two Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Centres at Traffic Junctions

Dr Dangs Lab in Delhi. (Photo Credits: ANI | Twitter)

Thane, April 14: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up drive-through COVID-19 testing facilities for suspected patients at two traffic junctions in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Tuesday. Deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi said the civic body along with Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde and a private lab launched drive-through testing facilities at Cadbury and Kalwa traffic junctions.

People who wish to get tested first need to get a prescription from doctors and register themselves on http://infexn.in/COVID-19.html, he said. They can then drive to the centres at a specified time, he said, adding that test results will be made available online within 24 hours. Dr Dangs Lab Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing in Delhi: Here's How to Get Tested For COVID-19 While Sitting Inside Your Car (Watch Video).

Doctors, lab technicians and trained employees were deployed at these facilities, which will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm, he said. People don't have to go to private labs for testing, they can just drive to these centres with prior appointments, Malavi added.