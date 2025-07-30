Thane, July 30: Local train services were affected on a section in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning for about an hour due to a rail fracture, officials said. The down trains were detained for a few minutes and then restoration work was undertaken, the Central Railway said in a release. Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 27, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

The services were affected between Badlapur and Vangani here on the Central Railway route due to the rail fracture, the officials said. The train services were restored at 8.23 am, the release stated.