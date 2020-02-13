Thane Shocker: Dog Owner in Dombivli Dies of Heart Attack After Being Thrashed by Local Woman and Her Relatives Over Constant Barking by Her Dog

Dog Owner Attacked in Dombivli (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 13: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old woman in Dombivli of Thane district of Maharashtra died of a heart attack after being thrashed by another woman and her relatives over the nuisance caused by her dog. Reports inform that the dog was a stray one which the woman had kept as a pet. Several local women, who hit the victim, had raised objection to the constant barking by her dog. According to a tweet by ANI, the owner of the dog brutally thrashed the woman who complained about her dog. As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation.

According to ANI, DCP Vivek Pansare said the victim had a fight with the accused. The incident came to light after the deceased had lodged a complaint with the police. According to a report by TOI, the deceased has been identified as Nagamma Shetty, who is a widow. The woman, who worked as a domestic help, lived with her daughter Sunita at a chawl in Manpada area of Dombivli. Mumbai’s Stray Dog Lucky Who Was Mercilessly Beaten for Taking Shelter During Rains in Society Passes Away.

Here's the tweet:

DCP Vivek Pansare: Victim had a scuffle with the accused, for which she lodged a police complaint. She was then asked to go to hospital but she went to her home instead. Later she had a chest pain, went to hospital & died there. Postmortem report states she died of heart attack." https://t.co/Sni3fglZzI pic.twitter.com/tEviVdh7XW — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Giving details about the incident, the DCP further said that the victim was then asked to go to hospital but she went to her home instead after which she had a chest pain. "She was then asked to go to hospital but she went to her home instead. Later she had a chest pain, went to hospital & died there. Postmortem report states she died of heart attack", the official said.