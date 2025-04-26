Thane, April 26: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the repeated rape and harassment of a woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday arrested the accused, who is an IT professional and resident of Bhiwandi, on the charges of repeated rape, cheating, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, an official said. Thane Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Cancer Patient in Badlapur.

He said the complainant has alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her with the promise of marriage and harassed her between August 10, 2024, and April 23, this year. The official said the man also allegedly threatened to make objectionable pictures of the complainant viral on social media. Thane Shocker: Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl, Slits Her Throat Before Throwing Body From 6th Floor at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra; Held.

The woman subsequently broke off ties with the accused and requested him to delete all photographs and videos of her. He, however, allegedly visited the victim's house and demanded Rs 2 lakh to end their relationship permanently. The official said when the woman refused to pay him, the accused allegedly created a fake Instagram account and posted their photos. He said the police are probing into the allegations.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.