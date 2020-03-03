Thane Suicide Case: Couple Kills Self After Hanging Their 4-Year-Old Daughter Over Property Dispute With Relatives

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thane, March 3: Tensed over a long property dispute with relatives, a 39-year-old rice mill worker and his wife committed suicide after hanging their 4-year-old daughter in Thane. Before committing suicide, the woman sent a note on WhatsApp to her brother accusing 13 relatives of constantly harassing them, according to a Times of India report.

After a probe, investigators also found another suicide note that was torn and thrown out of the window. A case has been filed against 13 people for abetment of suicide. Police found out that there was a feud between the victim couple and his relatives over a 10acre land. The report further mentions that a few years ago, the man had attacked one of his relatives for which he was convicted and jailed. Suicide at Mumbai Airport: Bureau of Immigration Official Ends Life at P4 Area of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

In the suicide note, the woman mentioned that the property should be handed over to her brother, who should donate it to an orphanage. Last month, in a shocking incident, a 51-year-old man attempted suicide by slitting his throat in full public view in Kherwadi. The man went to the terrace of his building in an inebriated condition reportedly to end his life. Locals called the police helpline number when they saw Mahendra on the terrace. However, when he noticed that people were looking at him, he placed a knife on his throat.