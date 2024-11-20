Thanjavur, November 20: In a shocking incident, a woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in the district by a youth, leading to some tense moments in the educational institution, police said on Wednesday.

The youth, who was later detained, repeatedly stabbed the teacher in full view of her colleagues at the school's staff room, police said. The incident evoked the spontaneous ire of the locals and Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi strongly condemned the attack on the teacher Ramani, of Mallipattanam Government Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur district. Chennai: Protest Erupts After 25-Year-Old Man Stabs On-Duty Doctor With Knife at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital, 2 Arrested (Watch Videos).

“Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students and fellow teachers of teacher Ramani,” the Minister said on the social media platform X, shortly after the incident occurred. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Teenager Stabs Father’s Girlfriend to Death in Annur, Held.

The police claimed personal reason to be the motive behind the murderous attack. The teacher was rushed to the government hospital here, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.