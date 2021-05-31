New Delhi, May 31: In a shocking incident, an elderly man living alone in a flat in Delhi was strangled to death by a thief on Friday during a burglary at his home. Reports inform that the victim, a 72-year-old man was killed in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur allegedly by a suspected thief, who had come out of jail nearly three months ago. The old man, who was allegedly killed by the thief, was a building contractor by profession.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the suspect managed to flee with the victim's gold chain, ring, ATM card, two checkbooks, and a mobile phone. As soon as the incident came to light, police launched a search operation to nab the culprit. The suspect was then arrested on Saturday along with another man, Bhanu. The thief had sold the stolen gold jewellery to Bhanu. Bengaluru Robbery: Thieves Steal Large Quantities of Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla Tins and Cooking Oil Worth Rs 89,000 From Restaurant.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (southwest), was quoted in the HT report saying that the victim, identified as Sunil Saigal, lived alone at his home in Geetanjali Park in Sagarpur while his daughter lives in Paschim Vihar. The report informs that the prime suspect, identified by Sunny, had made a burglary attempt at the elderly man’s house a fortnight ago, but had failed. Bengaluru Robbery: Thieves Steal Large Quantities of Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla Tins and Cooking Oil Worth Rs 89,000 From Restaurant.

Initially, the police had suspected it to be a case of accidental death as they believed that the man may have slipped in the bathroom and died. Saigal’s body was preserved in the hospital’s mortuary and the autopsy is yet to be conducted, said a police officer, associated with the case.

The incident of theft came into light after Saigal’s daughter approached the police and said some articles were missing from the house. Soon after, the Police registered a case of murder, house trespass, theft and several teams were formed for an investigation into the case and nab the suspect.

