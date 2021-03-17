Dehradun, March 17: Tirath Singh Rawat, newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on Tuesday blamed ripped jeans for societal breakdown and drug menace among youngsters. Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on substance abuse, organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Tirath Singh Rawat said he was shocked to see a woman wearing ripped jeans, according to a TOI report. Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Rawat Distributes Portfolios Among His Ministers.

Holding parents responsible for "westernisation" of young children, Rawat said: "Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good?" Devotees at Kumbh to Be Showered with Flowers from Copters on Mahashivratri: CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

Rawat said Indians are running towards nudity "in a made race of westernisation". Recalling that he was shocked to see a woman, who runs an NGO, in ripped jeans, the Chief Minister said: "If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow." He also advocated that children should be taught in Hindi.

"It is not only by English-medium instruction that one becomes successful in life. I know many who have read in Hindi-medium. I have seen UP, Delhi, Uttarakhand — we have the most IAS (officers) and bureaucrats. They studied in Hindu-medium (institutions). There is a race for English-medium study but if a student of English medium is not taught for at least two to three hours, he is gone," Rawat opined.

