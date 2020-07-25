Agartala, July 25: Complete lockdown will be imposed in Tripura from July 27 to 30, announced the state government on Saturday. The notification for the three-day lockdown was issued by the State Disaster Management Authority. During the shutdown period, door to door screenings would also be conducted to trace the COVID-19 cases.

Tripura has so far detected 3,675 cases of novel coronavirus. Out of the total count, 2,125 have recovered, whereas, 11 patients succumbed to death. One COVID-19 positive person had died by suicide. Layoffs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: 24% of People Lost Jobs During Lockdown, Shows Survey.

Update by ANI

Total lockdown to be imposed in the entire state of Tripura for 3 days from 5 am on 27th July to 5 am on 30th July. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on 26th July: Government of Tripura — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, while speaking to reporters, said the state has performed in a satisfactory manner in the battle against coronavirus. The rate of transmission is expected to be further controlled in the days to come.

Deb appealed the people of Tripura to cooperate with the government and strictly remain indoors during the lockdown period. The shutdown would come into effect immediately after the night curfew concludes at 5 am on Monday.

"This is a new war against coronavirus and we are hopeful that people of Tripura will cooperate as they did earlier," the Chief Minister said. He also announced Rs 1,000 for the anganwadi workers who would be involved in the door-to-door screening for COVID-19 cases.

The suspected COVID-19 patients would be tested using the rapid antigen technique. Those found symptomatic would be shifted to the medical facilities. In serious cases, plasma therapy would be used to save lives.

