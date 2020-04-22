Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 5,229, Death Toll Jumps to 251; 553 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 22: Maharashtra is the worst hit in the coronavirus pandemic, with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. According to the figures released by the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra, 553 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours and 19 more deaths were recorded in the time frame. The total number of cases increased to 5,229 and the death toll in the state increased to 251.

The number of coronavirus cases in India is now nearing the 20,000 mark. According to Health Ministry data, the total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 19,984 in India on Wednesday with an increase of 1,383 in the last 24 hours. Till now, 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country. The total of recovered patients in the country stands at 3,870. India Reports 1,383 Coronavirus Cases, 50 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 19,984, Death Toll Mounts to 640; 610 Patients Recovered in Single Day.

Check the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra figures on coronavirus:

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government revoked lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune after it was found that people were not behaving responsibly, an official statement said."Maharashtra Govt revokes lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions as people are not behaving responsibly. Rest of the parts of the State to continue to have partial exemptions," the Chief Minister's Office said in a