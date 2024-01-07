Agartala, January 7: The Tripura police on Saturday, January 6, arrested a police constable for allegedly appearing in the court in an intoxicated condition. The accused cop, identified as Ruphanghu Dangu, appeared drunk in a Tripura court to depose as a witness in a murder case. Notably, Ruphanghu Dangu has been posted with the SP office in Sepahijala.

According to a report in the Times of India, constable Ruphanghu Dangu was summoned by the District and Session court to record his statement as a witness in a murder case. The accused was a witness in the murder of one civilian who died in the Ganiamara area under the Bishalgarh police station in 2017.

When the police constable arrived in the witness box of the court for deposition, judge Debasish Kar found him intoxicated. The judge also noted that the accused cop had not followed the court's decorum despite repeated warnings. In the end, the court asked the police to arrest him and take him into custody after formal proceedings.

After taking him into custody, the accused police constable was taken to a local hospital for a medical test. Later, he was arrested on the complaint lodged by the district court. However, constable Ruphanghu Dangu has denied the allegations and claimed that he was not drunk but chewing tobacco. Tripura Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Two Kids in Khowai District, Probe On.

Meanwhile, the police jabe launched an investigation against the accused. BP Reddy, SP of Sepahijala, said that a departmental inquiry will be initiated against the accused police constable.

