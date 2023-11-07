Agartala, November 7: The Tripura police on Monday, November 6, arrested a man for allegedly killing his 65-year-old mother, Shanti Debnath. The 30-year-old accused killed his mother with an axe in Radhapur village in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district. The accused has been identified as identified as Raju Debnath. Police officials said that Debnath killed his mother two days ago inside their house.

Man Kills Mother with Axe

In his statement to the police, the accused told cops that he killed his mother after she refused to pay him money, reports the Times of India. The shocking incident took place on the night of Friday, November 3. Angered after his mother refused him money, the accused brought an axe and hit Shanti Debnath repeatedly with an axe, which caused her death. Tripura Shocker: Man, His Son Thrashed for Refusing to Pay Rs 5 Lakh Donation for Durga Puja in Sepahijala; Eight Accused Booked.

Accused Digs Pit to Budy Body

Instead of taking his mother to a hospital, the accused allegedly confined himself in the house for two days. An officer privy to the case said that the accused also dug a pit to bury his mother's body; however, he couldn’t do it. Debnath's neighbours were alarmed about the incident when an electric meter reader, who had gone to the house on Monday, found the rooms locked from inside.

He told them about the blood strains in front of the house, which had a sticky smell. Following this, the neighbours stormed into the house and were shocked to see Shanti's mutilated body in the blood pool. The villagers assaulted Raju and later handed him over to the police. Shanti's body was cremated on Tuesday. Tripura Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Two Kids in Khowai District, Probe On.

In his confession, Raju also admitted that he was attempting to conceal his mother's remains in a pit inside the house. However, he was unable to complete the task. Cops said that the accused was dependent on his mother, who worked as a daily wage earner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).