Mumbai, August 3: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met with the party spokespersons here and discussed the current political crisis in the party. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sena spokesperson Arvind Sawant said Thackeray asked them to respond to the attacks on the party but at the same time maintain the decency of language.

Spokesperson Sachin Ahir said Thackeray guided them on how to perform their roles effectively. Another spokesperson of Shiv Sena said the recent split in the party led Thackeray to carry out major changes in the organisation and new spokespersons were inducted into the panel of spokespersons. During the meeting, the current crisis in the Shiv Sena was also discussed, the spokesperson added.

The Sena witnessed its worst rebellion in June when 40 of 55 MLA aligned with senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MA) government. Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister.