Bal Thackeray Punyatithi is marked on November 17 every year. The observance allows people to remember and celebrate the life and works of Balasaheb Thackeray – the noted Indian politician who played a crucial role in Maharashtra’s growth and development. Thackeray's inheritance is set apart by his appealing administration and solid nationalist stance. Every year, on his death anniversary, people across the country pay their respect to the esteemed leader and celebrate all that he stood for.

As we mark Balasaheb Thackeray Punyatithi, people are sure to be keen to understand life and work, know lesser known facts about Balasaheb Thackeray and celebrate all his accomplishments. Here are some lesser known facts about Balasaheb Thackeray that are sure to help you mark this day.

Bal Thackeray Was a Cartoonist

While everyone knows and celebrates Balasaheb Thackeray – the politician, very few people know that he actually began his career as a cartoonist. His cartoons were published across various newspapers. Balasaheb Thackeray also went on to momentarily launch his own cartoon weekly Marmik with his brother Srikant.

The History Behind 'Thackeray'

It is interesting to note that Balasahed was born as Bal Thakre, which was the traditional Marathi spelling. However, Balasaheb Thakre changed it to Thackeray to honour the British author William Makepeace Thackeray – whom he was a huge fan of. William Thackeray is known for his work such as Barry Lyndon and The Rose and the Ring.

The Michael Jackson Tie

It is interesting to note that Balasaheb Thackeray was known worldwide. According to various reports, Michael Jackson had also visited Bal Thackeray and reportedly autographed the toilet he used during the visit.

Defeating Yamraaj

When Amitabh Bachchan was recovering from his injury on the sets of Coolie, Bal Thackeray is known to have created and gifted him a custom cartoon called Defeating Yamraaj.

Hindu Hridyasamrat

Bal Thackrey was fondly called Balasaheb by his supporters and was honored by his admirers with the title Hindu Hriday Samrat — meaning "Emperor of Hindu Hearts."

We hope that these facts help you to remember the life and accomplishments of Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary. November 17 marks the thirteenth death anniversary of Bal Thackeray, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2012.

