Lucknow, Aug 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute about 20 lakh free gas connections under the Central government's Ujjwala 2.0 scheme on Wednesday.

A virtual programme has been organised during which the Chief Minister will also interact with some beneficiaries of the scheme.

According to a government spokesman, "Under Ujjwala 2.0, migrant workers can avail of a free cooking gas connection just with a self-declaration. They will not be required to submit documents like address proof. The scheme aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to low-income families who were not covered under the first phase of the scheme." PM Narendra Modi Launches Ujjwala 2.0 To Provide LPG Connections Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana From Uttar Pradesh.

Ujjwala Scheme 2.0 was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 when he handed over LPG connections to beneficiaries in Mahoba.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was initially launched by the Prime Minister in May 2016 from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

