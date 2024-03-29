United Nations, March 29: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that in India’s elections, "everyone’s rights are protected", his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said. UN Chief Antonio Guterres Urges EU To Show Same Respect for International Law in Gaza As They Aim To Uphold in Ukraine

"What we very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone's rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair", he said on Thursday in response to a question from a Bangladeshi journalist at his daily briefing.

In making a general statement, Dujarric did not directly react to the journalist’s assertion that India was at a “crisis point” mentioning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and what he said were the freezing of Congress Party funds.

