The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the UCC report in the cabinet meeting on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun under the chairmanship of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Uniform Civil Code Bill in Uttarakhand may impose a complete ban on child marriage and polygamy, irrespective of religion. UCC in Uttarakhand: Drafting Committee Members Hand Over Draft Report on Uniform Civil Code to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves UCC Report

