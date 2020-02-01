Union Budget 2020-21: Centre Allocates 30, 757 Crore for Jammu and Kashmir, 5598 Crore for Ladakh

File image of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 1: The government on Saturday allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh for 2020-21.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the allocations for the two union territories while presenting the union budget for the coming fiscal. Jammu and Kashmir is under President's rule at present. New Income Tax Rates And Slabs For 2020-21: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Optional' Tax Regime in Budget 2020, Reduces Tax For Income Up to Rs 15 Lakh Without Exemptions.

The government also allocated Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country. Sitharaman said India will host G20 Presidency in 2022 and Rs 100 crore has been allocated for making preparations for the occasion.