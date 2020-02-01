Union Budget 2020-21: Fundamentals of Economy Strong, Inflation Well Contained, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans. Catch Live Updates of Union Budget 2020-21.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people. Budget 2020-21: 'Never Seen a Liquidity Crisis as Bad as Today', Says N Hiranandani Before Budget Rollout.

The finance minister further said during 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance. She termed GST as a historic structural reform, saying it integrated the country economically.