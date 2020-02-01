Union Budget 2020 For Women: Nirmala Sitharaman Cites 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhai' Scheme, Says Ratio Enrollment of Girls More Than Boys in Education; Rs 28,600 Crore Allocated For Schemes For Women

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, the gross enrollment of girls is higher than boys. The Union FM proposed a task-force on six months on this matter and allocated Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition-related programmes in FY 21. Further, Rs 28,600 crore will be allocated in FY 21 by government for women-linked programmes, she informed.

Presenting the Union Budget 2020 in the parliament, the FM said that the gross enrollment of girls is 94.32 percent in elementary levels, 81.32 percent in secondary level and 59.7 percent in higher secondary level. Adding more, she said, that women are a priority especially pregnant women and lactating women for the Narendra Modi government. Union Budget 2020-21 Live News Updates.

She stated that more than six lakh anganwadi workers are equipped to upload status of more than 10 crore households, which is unprecedented. During the Budget speech, Sitharaman said there are imperatives to lower maternal mortality rates and provide better services to women. However, she opined that it is important not to politicize issues related to women.