New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 2,83,846 lakh crore, which is approximately $36 Billion, for health and wellness sector. The amount also includes Rs 35,000 crore for the novel coronavirus vaccines. This amounts to a 137 per cent increase in the health allocations from the previous financial year. Union Budget 2021-22: Rs 64,180 Crore Worth PM Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana Announced to Upgrade Healthcare Infrastructure.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22," Sitharaman said, adding that government is committed to providing further funds if required. Union Budget 2021 Speech: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Quotes Rabindranath Tagore, Remembers Indian Cricket Team's Victory in Australia; Watch Video.

"A new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crores over 6 years," the finance minister said.

February 1 Budget is a series of three-four mini Budgets presented during last year considering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Sitharaman's third Budget under the Narendra Modi government.

