New Delhi, December 5: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted a two-week interim bail on medical grounds to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is serving life term for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017. A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh suspended the sentence for the time being and directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for his medical evaluation and must remain in the capital once discharged.

"Considering the history of the case as also the medical condition of the applicant, it is directed that the applicant will be released on interim bail for two weeks and he shall seek admission in AIIMS Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, said. The court sought a report from the medical board of AIIMS and listed the matter for hearing on December 20. Death of Unnao Rape Victim's Father: Delhi HC Seeks CBI Reply on Kuldeep Sengar's Plea.

Sengar is also serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. His plea for interim bail in that case is still pending before another bench of the high court. Sengar sought interim bail on the grounds that he was suffering from various ailments, like cataract, that required urgent attention. The plea was opposed by the victim's lawyer as well as the CBI. Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the main Unnao rape case is pending in the high court.

He has sought quashing of the December 2019 judgement of the trial court which sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life. The girl was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 10 lakh, in connection with the case of custodial death of the rape victim's father. The court had also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and five others. Unnao Rape Case: Victim Asks Justice From CM Yogi, MLA Kuldeep Sengar's Wife Meets DGP to Plead For Husband.

The father of the rape victim was arrested at the behest of Sengar in a case under the Arms Act. He died in custody on April 9, 2018. The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.