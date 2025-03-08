Kochi, March 8: The Kerala High Court reduced the imprisonment sentence of a man convicted of attempting to commit unnatural sex on a 12-year-old boy to a day, up until the court's rising. Justice CS Sudha delivered the verdict, allowing the reduction of the accused’s sentence under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders (PO) Act, 1958, which deals with the court's power to release certain offenders on probation of good conduct.

The incident occurred in 2008 when the accused forcibly took the victim behind a vacant building and attempted carnal intercourse, threatening the boy to keep silent under threat of harm to his sister. Hearing the child's cries, his aunt and others intervened, causing the accused to flee. He was charged under Sections 377 (unnatural offenses) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The trial court found him guilty, sentencing him to four years of rigorous imprisonment with a INR 10,000 fine under Section 377 IPC, and one year of rigorous imprisonment under Section 506 Part II IPC. Unnatural Sex With Wife By Husband Not a Crime, Says Gwalior Court; Dismisses Section 377 Charges.

The accused challenged his conviction, arguing he was 19 at the time of the incident and entitled to protection under Section 360 CRPC, which allows for probation for offenders under 21 years. The High Court found that the evidence did not fully support a conviction under Section 377 IPC, but rather an attempt to commit the offense under Section 511 IPC. ‘Unnatural Sex, Non-Consensual Sex With Major Wife Not Rape’: Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man Accused of Causing Wife’s Death by Inserting Hand Into Her Rectum.

Despite acknowledging the rise in sexual offenses against children, the court adopted a lenient stance, considering the offender’s age when the crime occurred. The court also imposed INR 25,000 compensation to the victim.

