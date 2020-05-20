UP: 6 Farmers Dead, 1 Injured As Their Truck Collides With Another in Etawah

UP accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

UP, May 20: In a tragic incident, six farmers were killed and 1 injured after the pickup truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night. R Singh, SP City said "The farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. The injured person has been admitted at Saifai Medical College". All the farmers had gone to sell vegetables and were returning home.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of the farmers in Etawah. He has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, according to Chief Minister's Office.

In a similar incident, three migrant labourers were dead and over 12 injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway on Monday night. 17 people were travelling in the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. UP Accident: 3 Migrant Workers Dead, 12 Injured in Mahoba After DCM Vehicle Carrying Them Overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway.

6 Farmers Dead & 1 Injured:

6 farmers killed & 1 injured after the pickup-truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Etawah, last night. R Singh, SP City says, "Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. Injured person admitted at Saifai Medical College". pic.twitter.com/lu2dkGaEME — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2020

Tragedy had hit the state over the weekend as well, when. 24 migrant workers were killed and many others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck they were travelling and a trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, early on Saturday morning. Over the last few weeks, several migrants have been killed in road accidents as they were on their way to reach their respective home towns.