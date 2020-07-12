Kanpur, July 12: In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, four people were injured when two groups clashed with each other here amid a debate over the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Derapur area of Kanpur Dehat on Saturday. Police said that members of the two groups were debating over Vikas Dubey's encounter. Kanpur Encounter Case: LDA to Seal Gangster Vikas Dubey’s House in Lucknow.

While, one group was justifying the encounter, the other opposed to it, leading to verbal exchanges which took a violent turn. Separate FIRs have been lodged against people from both the sides, while those injured have been admitted to hospital.

"We have lodged separate FIRs in this regard and further investigations are on. Three persons from both the sides were detained and their questioning is underway in this connection," said ASP Anoop Kumar.

