Mumbai, June 23: A case of children being sexually abused and assaulted at a juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has come to light. The incident came to light when the girls lodged at the correctional home in Saharanpur narrated their ordeal to authorities when SDM Kirti Singh came to inspect the juvenile home. The juvenile home is located on Janta Road in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur City.

According to a report in the Navbharat Times, the girls revealed their ordeal to SDM Kirti Singh and even spoke about the wrongdoings of the correctional home manager. The girls at the correction home alleged that they were sexually abused and harassed by the manager VP Singh and the superintendent. The girls even claimed that the manager allegedly molested them. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Missing Girl's Naked Body With Eyes Gouged Out, Injury on Private Parts Found in Kannauj.

While talking to the SDM, the girls said that when they protested, they were punished by putti chilli in their private parts. After hearing the problems and shocking revelations made by the girls at the correctional home, SDM Kirti Singh submitted her report to the DM who immediately dismissed five employees of the correctional home. He even banned the manager from visiting the juvenile home.

A complaint has also been lodged in connection with the matter and the police have begun their investigation. One of the girls of the correctional home handed over a two-page complaint to SDM Kirti Singh, following which, she submitted her investigation report to DM Dr Dinesh Chandra. The DM formed a team and ordered an enquiry. Following this, the juvenile home was re-examined where the three-member committee spoke to the girls at the correctional home individually.

The girls alleged that they were sexually assaulted and molested by the manager. Thus, the allegations mentioned in the investigation report of SDM Kirti Singh were found to be correct. Five employees including the manager VP Singh and superintendent Pinky have been sacked from their jobs. A video of the incident also went viral on social media. In the video, the girls alleged that the manager and the superintendent made nude videos of them. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Minor Girls Gang Raped by Six Youths in Fatehpur, All Accused Arrested.

The girls of the correctional home also claimed that the staff used to demand money from their family members whenever they came to visit them. One girl from Baghpat said that they were molested and even beaten up. Reports suggest that girls from Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur live in the correctional home.

