Fatehpur, March 13: In a shocking incident, two minor girls have been gang raped by six youths under Hussainganj police circle in the district. According to SP Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh, all the six youths have been arrested. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Auto Driver, His Aide in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar; Case Registered.

They have been booked under Sections 376 D, 342, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Noida Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape By Three in Shared Cab, Accused Arrested.

The police official said that the incident took place when the girls were returning form a village fair. The medical examination of the victims has confirmed rape.

