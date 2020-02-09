UP Power Corporation To Use Loudspeaker In Mosques For Announcing New State Government Scheme For Farmers

Mosque (Photo CRedits: Pixabay)

Meerut, February 9: The UP Power Corporation has now decided to use loudspeakers installed in mosques to make announcements for the state government's new scheme which allows farmers to pay their tube well bill in easy instalments.

The scheme called 'UP Kisan Asaan Kisht Yojana' is aimed at enabling tube well owners to pay their bills in easy instalments without interest. The power corporation wants maximum number of farmers to register for the scheme.

According to Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) officials, announcements will be made in all 14 districts under its jurisdiction.

The 14 districts of west UP that fall under PVVNL jurisdiction are Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Rampur and Bijnor.

PVVNL managing director Arvind Mallapa Bangari, said, "It is good that loudspeakers that have caused undue tensions in the past will be put to some good use now. I feel that announcements through loudspeakers will spread the word faster and ensure maximum registration for the scheme."

Loudspeakers, installed in mosques, have often been a cause of communal dispute in western UP.