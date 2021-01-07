New Delhi, January 7: There has been extreme unrest at US Capitol after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on Wednesday. Commenting on the same, PM Narendra Modi said that he is distressed to see the news about rioting and violence in Washington DC.

He said, "Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests." US Capitol Violence: Woman Shot Dead in Unrest, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube Take Action Against Donald Trump; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

On Wednesday, one woman was killed in the violence that took place after supporters of Thousands of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

An hour after Twitter suspended US President Donald Trump from posting to its platform, Facebook followed suit. The decisions came after posts Trump made about his supporters storming the US Capitol. In the latest update, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram informed that they are blocking President Trump's Instagram account for 24 hours as well. After the unrest, US lawmakers reconvened to certify Electoral College votes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).