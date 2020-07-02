New Delhi, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded that suspension of the H-1B visas should be revoked as it will impact millions of Indians. He also said that America has benefited from India's talent.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "America has benefited enormously by embracing India's vast talent pool through its H-1B program."

"Its suspension will impact millions of Indians and US firms. It should be revoked," added Rahul. Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Privatisation of Trains, Tweets 'People Will Give Befitting Reply'.

The former Congress president was reacting to US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said that he will lift the temporary suspension of the H-1B visas if he wins in the November Presidential elections.

The Trump administration suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year.

"He (Donald Trump) just ended H-1B visas the rest of this year. That will not be in my administration," said Joe Biden, who was responding to a question in a town hall meet.

