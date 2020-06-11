US Not Looking for Conflict with China: Harvard’s Kennedy School Professor Nicholas Burns Tells Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi and Harvard’s Kennedy School Professor Nicholas Burns. (Photo Credits: Twitter Video Grab)

New Delhi, June 11: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will discuss with Nicholas Burns, professor of diplomacy at Harvard's Kennedy School, impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the world order. The conversation will be streamed live across social media platforms at 10 a.m. on Friday.

In a teaser video, released by Congress, Rahul Gandhi is seen saying, "Looking at the US history one doesn't expect regional idea but global idea from it." To this, Burns replies, "That's a big idea itself. We are not looking for a conflict with China, but waging of a battle of ideas with China." Rahul Gandhi Acting in Immature Manner on India-China Issue: Retired Lieutenant General RN Singh Tells .

Burns was former ambassador to NATO, Under Secretary for Political Affairs and spokesperson of the US State Department during the presidency of Bill Clinton and George Bush.

Watch Video:

Tomorrow, Friday, 12th June, 10 AM onwards, join my conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns on how the Covid crisis is reshaping the world order, across all my social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/qIkWUbxxBg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Tomorrow, Friday, 12th June, 10 AM onwards, join my conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns on how the Covid crisis is reshaping the world order, across all my social media platforms."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi interacted with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel Laureate Abhijeet Banerji, epidemiologist Johan Geseicke and Indian industrialist Rajiv Bajaj.

