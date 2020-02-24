US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi Reach Sabarmati Ashram

Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi Reach Sabarmati Ashram (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday reached Sabarmati Ashram for a brief stopover on their way to Motera Stadium from the Ahmedabad Airport.

The first couple of US was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit. Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Harijan Ashram, was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of the Indian freedom struggle. Donald Trump, PM Modi Garland Mahatma Gandhi's Portrait at Sabarmati Ashram, Spin 'Charkha'; See Pics and Videos.

Sabarmati Ashram has been named after the river with the same name. The Ashram was created with a dual mission -- to serve as an institution that would carry on a search for truth and a platform to bring together a group of workers committed to non-violence who would help secure freedom for India. Three chairs were set up on the Sabarmati riverside for the visiting dignitaries.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. He, along with Modi, will be addressing a huge gathering at the Motera Stadium in a short while from now.

Later today, Trump will be visiting Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife before departing for Delhi where he will hold delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Horse-riding police personnel are conducting patrolling outside Motera Stadium while Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near the stadium.