Mahatma Gandhi’s Punyatithi is observed across India on January 30. India also observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, people honour Ganhiji’s contribution towards the country's freedom. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House. This year, India will observe the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday, January 30. Notably, January 30 is also a Dry Day in the country. The day will be observed as a dry day across India as a mark of respect to the father of the nation. On this day, the sale and distribution of liquor/alcohol are prohibited across the country. This means that no alcohol will be served/given at shops, restaurants, hotels, clubs, bars and other such places on January 30. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Date, Martyrs' Day History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Father of the Nation on His Death Anniversary.

In India, dry days are observed on national holidays like Independence Day and Republic Day and festivals like Diwali, Janmashtami, Holi, Mahashivratri, Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi, Mahashivratri and Good Friday. Dry days are also observed during election days, i.e., 48 hours before voting day. Gandhiji, also known as Bapu, led many freedom movements through non-violence and was a key figure in the independence movement. Take a look at this list of Dry Days in India. Dry Days in January 2023 List: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars This Month.

Dry Days 2023 in India Full Calendar List

Bapu’s fasts unto death, civil disobedience movement, and Salt Satyagraha played significant roles in the country's freedom struggle. On the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s Punyatithi, top leaders, including the President of India, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, gather at Raj Ghat in New Delhi to pay homage to the father of the nation.

