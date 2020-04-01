Utkala Dibasa 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Greet People of Odisha

Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind (Photo CRedits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar, April 1: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa. The President wished for Odisha's bright future and prosperity.

Modi tweeted, "Utkala Dibasa greetings to my sisters and brothers of Odisha. Praying for Odisha's constant progress and prosperity in the times to come."

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସମସ୍ତ ଭାଇ ଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍କଳ ଦିବସର ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନ ମାନଙ୍କରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରଗତି ଓ ଅଗ୍ରଗତି ପାଇଁ ମୋର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । Utkala Dibasa greetings to my sisters and brothers of Odisha. Praying for Odisha's constant progress and prosperity in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

Besides, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people on this occasion.

Prof Lal asked the people to pledge to transform Odisha into a prosperous and developed state and participate in the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

The Chief Minister remembered the legendary leaders who fulfilled the dream of formation of a separate Odisha state.

"I believe, with your support, we will emerge victorious in our ongoing fight against coronavirus," said Patnaik.

Notably, Utkala Dibasa is celebrated every year to commemorate the formation of the state on linguistic basis on April 1, 1936.

The state government has decided not to organise any official function on the occasion due to lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak.