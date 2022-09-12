Noida, Sep 12: At least 16 female employees fell unconscious after mosquito repellent was sprayed in an electronic parts manufacturing company in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 police station area in Uttar Pradesh.

The women were admitted to a nearby private hospital on Sunday evening.

The relatives of the women, who reached the hospital, created a ruckus and accused the company management.

According to the information received, work was going on in the company on Sunday, and during this, the management got the mosquito repellent sprayed.

The drug sprayed was of a strong level due to which the condition of the women working in the company started deteriorating after a while. Sixteen female employees working in the company fainted, which led to a near chaos-like situation in the company premises.

The management, with the help of other employees, admitted the unconscious women to a nearby private hospital.

It is being said that the health of all the women was fine at present.

On the basis of the complaint given by the family members of the affected women, the police were mulling to take action.

