Agra, Jan 31: Two army men were killed when their Scorpio lost control and rammed into a divider near milestone 74 on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura's Naujheel area on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Lance Naik Pradeep Singh Sardar, 35, from Gwalior and Guru Bakshish Singh, 42, from Tarn Taran as per available documents. Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed, 2 Injured in Road Accident in Etah.

The accident was caused due to dense fog. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed, said police.

