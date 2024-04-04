Lucknow, April 4: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two Pakistani nationals and their aide who entered the country through the India-Nepal border and posed as Indian citizens, based on forged documents, an official said. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammed Altaf Bhat, Sayyed Gazanfar -- both Pakistani residents, and Nasir Ali of Srinagar.

The ATS stated that one of the arrested accused, Mohammed Altaf Bhat, received training from Hizbul Mujahideen with the help of the ISI. He, along with the two others, Sayyed Gazanfar and Nasir, were planning terror attacks in India. Forged documents including passports, Aadhar cards and mobile phones were recovered from them. Two Pakistani I-cards were also recovered. Uttar Pradesh ATS Raids Madrasa in West Bengal, Seizes Computer and SIM Cards.

Inspector General of ATS, Nilabja Chaudhary, said the ATS had been receiving intelligence that some Pakistanis were going to enter India through the Nepal border with the help of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. "Intelligence was also received that these people have the intention of carrying out terrorist attacks in India and have also received training in Hizbul Mujahideen's training camp with the help of ISI," said Chaudhary. When the above intelligence was received, ATS field unit in Gorakhpur started its operations through electronic and physical surveillance.

It intercepted two Pakistanis and their aide at Farenda, a village in Sonauli along the India-Nepal border. All three have received training in training centres of terror outfit Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen. Maharashtra: Mumbai ATS Arrest Six Persons With Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition in Borivali.

Mohammad Altaf told the ATS team that he was born in Kashmir but then moved to Pakistan, where he received jihadi training from terror groups. He said that he wanted Kashmir to side with Pakistan and this prompted him to move to Pakistan, where he received jihadi training at Hizbul Mujahidden camps, sponsored by ISI.

Making revelations about ISI's plans, he told the ATS that Pakistan-based agency was plotting to destabilise the country by mobilising local youth to turn against the country. The ATS unit in Gorakhpur got activated after getting a tip-off about their movement and intercepted these two Pakistanis and one Indian aide on April 3, by means of electronic and physical surveillance.

