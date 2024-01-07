Mumbai, January 7: Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Mumbai unit has arrested six persons from the Borivali area of the city with a huge cache of arms and ammunition, the officials said on Sunday. According to ATS officials, all the arrested people are residents of Delhi. Maharashtra: ATS Arrests Man for Providing Information to Pakistani Operatives.

"Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Mumbai unit raided a guest house in the Borivali area of Mumbai and arrested 6 people and recovered 3 guns and 36 live cartridges from them," the ATS said. Further investigation into the case is underway.

