Lucknow, January 24: A portion of a residential building on Prag Narain road here collapsed here on Tuesday evening, and a number of people are feared trapped under the debris.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed SDRF and NDRF teams to rush to the spot and start rescue and relief operations.

Uttar Pradesh | Several feared trapped as a residential building collapses on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. Police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/vwSOhH5Xic — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2023

He has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the incident.

Local residents said that the building collapsed shortly after tremors were felt in the state capital after the quake in Nepal. Further details are awaited.

